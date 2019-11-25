GREENSBORO — Tickets go on sale Dec. 6 for the Greensboro premiere of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."
The Tony and Grammy-winning Broadway hit musical will open the inaugural Broadway series at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts from May 26 to 31.
Tickets for the show start at $25 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000 or in person at the Greensboro Coliseum box office at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Tanger Center has garnered more than 15,000 season seat members for its inaugural Broadway season at the 3,000-seat center expected to open in March.
In addition to "Beautiful," the season features six direct-from-New York premieres to the Triad including "Wicked," "Disney's The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Mean Girls."
Season seats are still available at TangerCenter.com.
