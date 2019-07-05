Two local animal-service officers searched for a black bear that was spotted Friday in the backyard of home in Walkertown, authorities said. They didn't find the animal.
Forsyth County Animal Services received a report about the bear at 11:39 a.m., and two-animal services officers arrived at the scene by 12:10 p.m., said Lt. David Morris, the agency's director. The officers didn't see the bear.
Video of the bear was captured by a camera at a home and posted on the Journal's online news partner's website, myfox8.com.
"We are not going to catch a bear," Morris said. "We are not going to tranquilize a bear."
If the bear was found and captured, "we wouldn't have anywhere to take it or (know) what to do with it," Morris said.
During its time in Walkertown, the bear didn't attack anyone, Morris said.
"They show up," Morris said. "They come and they go. It (the bear) was just looking for food."
There were no further bear sightings Friday in Walkertown, said Rusty Sawyer, the town clerk.
On June 28, Carolyn Ziglar of Rural Hall saw a mid-size black bear near just outside her home when she walked outside to get her morning newspaper. The bear heard Ziglar and ran into the woods in the direction of town.
Rural Hall and Walkertown are 10.8 miles apart in northern Forsyth County, according to Google Maps.
James Tomberlin, a biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said that he believes that the bear sighted in Rural Hall could be the same bear seen Friday in Walkertown.
The distance between Rural Hall and Walkertown "isn't too much ground for a bear to cover," Tomberlin said.
"My assumption is that it's a young male," Tomberlin said. "They keep moving through an area as long as they don't feel threatened and go up a tree and stay for a while."
"The black bear is a very shy, non-aggressive animal that avoids humans in most cases," according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission's website. "Occasionally, bears wander into developed areas in search of food."
Black bears are the only species of bears found in North Carolina or anywhere else in the eastern United States, according to the wildlife commission. Black bears rely mostly on their sense of smell and hearing because of their average eyesight, which is similar to people's vision.
Black bears can climb, run, swim and dig, according to the wildlife commission. The bears can run as fast as 35 mph.
There are between 17,000 to 20,000 black bears in the state, and they live mostly in the western mountains and the coastal plains, the commission says. Black bears also live along the Yadkin River that separates Yadkin and Surry counties.
The breeding populations of black bears live in counties north and west of Forsyth County, Tomberlin said. The bears' breeding season occurs annually in June and July, he said. Mother bears typically drive off their young male cubs about a year after the cubs are born.
"It's not uncommon for Forsyth County to get a bear sighting this time of year," Tomberlin said.