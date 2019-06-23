GREENSBORO — The mud was a problem, so then-Guilford County planner Roger Bardsley called Chris Wilson at the city of Greensboro and asked him to meet on “the hill.”
The slope adjacent to the Greensboro Science Center was eroding, and the dirt muddying Lake Sloan.
Recalling the conversation more than 10 years ago, Wilson, now a Greensboro assistant city manager, is a bit awed by what’s transpired since — and what’s yet to come.
Bardsley, who has since retired, told Wilson about the history of Country Park and the adjacent Guilford Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. “He said, ‘You know Chris, all of these properties were connected at some time, it would be really great if these were connected again,’ ” Wilson recalled.
And the acorn of the Battleground Parks District began to take root.
City, county and federal officials are working to link the 400 hundred acres that they hope puts Greensboro on the map as a premier tourist destination.
The district includes the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, the Greensboro Science Center, Country and Jaycee parks, the Spencer Love Tennis Center, the Lewis Recreation Center, Forest Lawn Cemetery and parts of the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway.
“It all kind of works hand-in-hand,” said Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the Greensboro Science Center. “Drawing in just that focal point of what’s unique to Greensboro — our history, our science, our people, our culture, our art — all that comes together in a beautiful 400-acre piece of land.”
And it’s not just a system of trails. A treehouse village for kids, an elevated undulating boardwalk, a zipline or zip bikes (bicycles attached to ziplines) across Lake Sloan, an amphitheater seating 200 to 300 people, North Carolina’s largest carousel and a lakefront promenade are among the attractions officials plan to include.
All of this is included in Phase One of the project, which is just getting underway with $5 million from city bonds approved in 2016. The Rotary Club of Greensboro raised $3 million for the carousel. The city and the Science Center will share use of the amphitheater, which will overlook Lake Sloan.
A $15 million to $18 million expansion at the Science Center — which will double the size of its zoo and include a Malayan Tiger breeding center — also will boost the park district, Dobrogosz said.
Sports is another draw boosters are banking on.
“We’re looking at expansion of our tennis facility. It’s going to create a facility that’s one of the biggest of its kind in the Southeast,” Wilson said, adding that much of that expansion will be privately funded.
Phase One of the park district focuses on 4.5 acres between Lake Sloan and the Greensboro Science Center — and that muddy hill Wilson and Bardsley stood on years ago.
Country Park, with Lake Sloan and Lake Lindley, forms the heart of the district.
“What we heard overwhelming from the public is that lake is the thing,” Wilson said.
With that in mind, many of the improvements are planned around the lakes, including the promenade that will stretch along Nathanael Green Drive.
“That grand promenade will be designed for food trucks or artists or vendors, so that on weekends or whenever they want, they can have this high-appeal place with lots of people saturated into it,” Dobrogosz said.
“We feel if we do a strong enough job in getting that completed, then we venture into the entire 400 acres,” he said. “But that 400 acres that can become something even grander which we haven’t envisioned yet, but that visioning starts with this next level of design, because the first schematic design was just on that lakefront hillside.”
Dobrogosz, Wilson and Vanessa Smiley, interim superintendent of the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, say connecting and cross-promoting the properties is a win-win for the area.
“Things like our social media can promote those facilities,” Smiley said, noting that similar efforts elsewhere in the National Park System have been successful.
“It’s little breadcrumbs here and there to get people to not just visit our park but also the other local facilities” she said.
“Everybody will benefit,” Wilson said. “We know that the Science Center is drawing people from all over, and we know that the federal park is drawing people from all over.”
“One of the big components is not just the attractions, but the potential,” Wilson said. “You also have the ability to have significant festivals and events. Think about Spoleto Festival in Charleston,” he said, referring to the 17-day arts festival in South Carolina. The festival drew 6 million visitors in 2018, according to reports from The (Charleston) Post and Courier.
The Greensboro Urban Loop a quarter-mile down Lawndale Drive will provide easy access to the district as well.
Parking, however, is a problem. “You’re talking millions of visitors … Those lots can get full pretty quick.” Wilson said.
The city is considering adding a lot along Orman Road, and it’s talking with adjacent commercial properties about shared parking. Trams could be used to move visitors around the various sites.
The money those visitors spend will move around the city as well, Wilson said.
“The bigger the attraction, the more people will spend, he said.
Restaurants, retailers, hotels are the obvious beneficiaries. But the expansion of the tennis facilities would also bring construction jobs, Wilson said.
And the district could be a factor for companies considering relocating here and looking at how their employees might enjoy the community.
“It feels like Greensboro is about to enter a new era of how we are able to market ourselves as a community,” Dobrogosz said. “It’s all the cool things going on downtown, to the craft beers, to the performing arts center, new restaurants — the new vibe that they’re trying to create down there ... complemented by what we’re doing here, complemented by what they’re doing at the Coliseum ... the (Greensboro Aquatic Center) has done far better than anyone ever expected.
“Tourism is the purest form of economic development, because people come here, they like it. They send social media everywhere for pictures, they spend their money and they leave,” Dobrogosz said. “They’re spending their disposable income in our community. If we can capture more of that, it’s a golden ticket, I think.”