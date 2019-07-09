A county commissioner issued a conciliatory statement, and a man from Mississippi made an offer to buy boxes of wristbands in the aftermath of a July 4 weekend in which people at Tanglewood Park's pool wound up wearing wristbands styled after the Confederate battle flag.
County officials say they disposed of the wristbands Monday morning after former county resident Sage Magness, who visited the pool on Sunday, complained about the wristband to pool workers.
It was all a mistake, county officials said as the story unfolded Monday. Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said a young staffer inadvertently ordered the wristbands, thinking they were supposed to be patriotically themed for Independence Day.
And the company later told Sanders-Pratt that the product had been discontinued and shouldn't have even been sent out.
By then, the Internet had blown up. Comments on the Journal's Facebook page numbered more than 230 by Tuesday afternoon. Hundreds more were posted on other local news media Facebook pages.
Sanders-Pratt found himself sending a statement to CNN and sitting down with local television news reporters to discuss the flap.
And Sanders-Pratt got a call from a guy in Mississippi.
"A gentleman called wanting to purchase the wristbands," Sanders-Pratt said, adding that the county won't be reselling any of the wristbands that might be left around.
MedTech Wristbands, which sold the wristbands and 11 other styles of wristbands to the county, is giving the county $59 credit for the five boxes containing 2,500 of the "Stars and Bars Multicolored" wristbands that it sent to the county.
The company told Sanders-Pratt that it no longer sold the item and that its own employee sent them out by mistake.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel issued a statement giving qualified support to the county staff for an incident she said looks unintentional.
"Bad choices were made by all," McDaniel said, adding that after talking with Dudley Watts, the county manager, she accepts that Sanders-Pratt "has admitted to the errors made by the organization and assured me there was no malicious intent."
McDaniel said the episode gives the county a chance to "revisit the mission, vision and values of our county," and that the county has to be "mindful and sincere about complaints made by our constituents."
"This is definitely concerning, and I am confident we will do better," McDaniel said. "I don't believe it to be intentional. However, if (there are) any findings that confirm differently, expect there to be consequences."
Confederate symbolism, whether in the form of the battle flag or in other forms such statues of soldiers, have been the subject of controversy in the South for some time. Where some oppose them as symbols of slavery and racial discrimination, others see them as symbols of Southern heritage and history.
Winston-Salem earlier this year took down a Confederate statue that had stood downtown for more than 100 years, with plans to relocate it to a privately-owned cemetery. The move followed protests pro and con.
Also controversial has been the city's move to possibly change the name of the Dixie Classic Fair, which some residents complained of as evoking an Old South of slaves on plantations. Large numbers of people have also appealed for the name to stay the same.
Sanders-Pratt said the county will likely use its credit with MedTech to buy more wristbands. The county needs different styles to carry out the functions the wristbands serve.
Primarily, the bands allow people to leave the pool after paying admission and return later in the day. For that, it helps to have different styles so that staffers know which kind earns re-admission on a particular day.
But Sanders-Pratt said the bands also come in handy for handing out to learning swimmers, weak swimmers, summer campers and the like.
"In addition, if you are not swimming they don't give you a wristband," Sanders-Pratt said. People not swimming can come in the pool area for free, he said.
Sanders-Pratt said the county is owning its mistake:
"We messed up," he said. "We made a mistake and have to pay for that."