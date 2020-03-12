GREENSBORO — The Battle of Guilford Courthouse reenactment this weekend has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, the city said in a news release.

The Revolutionary War battle reenactment at Country Park — on land where the actual battle took place in 1781 — is a popular annual event. It also features military encampments showcasing the era, food, arts and crafts. 

The event is among many that have been canceled as the coronavirus spreads throughout the state. At least 15 presumptively positive cases have been reported in the state, one of which has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Two additional cases were being reported by WRAL-Channel 5, as of 7:15 p.m. today.

