The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health is alerting residents that a bat found on Grove Park Drive in Oak Ridge tested positive for the rabies virus on Monday.

This is the 11th confirmed case of animal rabies in 2019.

Rabies circulates within our wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from coming in contact with the rabies virus when outside enjoying nature:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife. Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990 and let them handle it. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats or other wildlife and bring them into your yard.

• Animal-proof your trash. Make sure that your trash can lids are secure and don’t leave trash bags outside the cans.

• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro or 336-883-32245 in High Point. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.

• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.

For more information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.

