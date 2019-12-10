SUMMERFIELD — Flanked by sheriffs from two nearby counties, BJ Barnes was sworn in as mayor Tuesday night.
In front of a packed crowd at a local community center, the former Guilford County sheriff laid out what he hopes to accomplish in his two-year term. Of particular importance: Barnes promised to help the town finish creating its new development ordinance.
Development has been a hot issue in Summerfield, a town of nearly 12,000 that has felt increasing growth pressures in recent years.
Then Barnes, who brought Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to stand with him as he took the oath of office, laid down rules that he hopes the town will follow during meetings.
“We will not allow our meetings to be an embarrassment to our town,” he told residents. “Speakers from the floor will be encouraged, but vulgarity and personal attacks against anyone will not be tolerated.”
Barnes added that he wants to improve Summerfield’s image after two years of rancorous politics.
"I want for us to be the pride of Guilford County,” he said.
To that end, the council — with two new members — approved by a 4-1 vote measures to add rules written by the UNC School of Government as a guide on how meetings should be conducted, procedures that a number of localities across the state follow.
Summerfield has never adopted formal rules of parliamentary procedure, relying mostly on Robert's Rules of Order which, town staff once wrote in a memo to council, is unnecessarily complex and does not often address the needs of a small town.
Town staff instead suggested that the council adopt the UNC School of Government's rules, which are "shorter, simpler and arguably better addresses statutory requirements."
