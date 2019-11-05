A group of political veterans and their supporters carried elections for Summerfield mayor and Town Council in Tuesday’s elections.
Former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes was elected mayor with 60% of the vote over political newcomer Danny Nelson, who got 39% of complete but unofficial vote totals.
The group that aligned itself with Barnes, called Summerfield Proud, also swept the election.
Incumbents John O’Day and Reece Walker were re-elected along with associate Lynne Williams DeVaney also winning one of three open council terms.
Former Mayor Tim Sessoms won the election for the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
Barnes was hoping to become mayor of his long-time hometown while lifelong resident Nelson had hoped to begin his political career by winning the high office.
Nelson was part of a group of political newcomers who challenged Barnes, O’Day, Walker, Sessoms and DeVaney.
With only one precinct reporting, Barnes and the group he supported were leading the newcomers, but the numbers were too low to make a final call on the election.
Barnes’ group, called Summerfield Proud, and Nelson’s group, called Voices for Summerfield, both cast the election as a battle that would shape the town’s future.
All 10 candidates running in Tuesday’s town elections promised to restore civility and efficiency to a town government that has had a tumultuous two years.
The Town Council has been wracked by short tempers, clashes with town staff and the loss of one member after he was ruled ineligible to vote in Summerfield because he did not live there during a crucial period in 2018.
Summerfield, in northwest Guilford County, faces major issues in the coming years that include how to approach long-term development pressures and what to do about the Summerfield Fire District’s growing need for water in a town that depends on individual wells.
Four out of five council seats and the mayor’s seat were on the ballot in this year’s nonpartisan election.
The term for mayor is two years. Three of the council seats have four-year terms and one council seat will cover the two years remaining in an unexpired four-year term.
Zoning, and the town’s future growth, remains at the top of the issues this season. All of the candidates say they support commercial development only in the busiest corridors of town near U.S. 220 and Interstate 73.
In most of the town, houses must be on minimum 60,000-square-foot lots, which is nearly 1.4 acres. Some areas of central Summerfield have two houses per acre and zoning officials planning future ordinances have discussed allowing that density in 300 to 600 acres in the town core.
Both groups said they don’t support concentrated commercial and residential development in the rural town of 11,000 — an issue that’s been the cause of much strife for the last two years.
But Rogers’ Voices for Summerfield group said the political veterans and their supporters are beholden to special interest groups and developers.
The late election returns, inconclusive more than two hours after the polls closed, were emblematic of a chaotic two years in which the town saw arguments during town meetings and one member barred from serving after the county Board of Elections ruled he was not a Summerfield resident.
In another election of note, High Point’s incumbent Mayor Jay Wagner won re-election over challenger Carlvena Foster, who is a Guilford County Commissioner. With 33 of 36 precincts reporting, Wagner won 51% of the vote to Foster’s 48.%.
