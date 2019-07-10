GREENSBORO — The Barnabas Network, a nonprofit furniture bank at 838 Winston St., received a $15,000 grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation.
The grant comes at a time when Barnabas is expanding with additional warehouse space and a new truck, in addition to extending donation drop-off hours.
“We are incredibly grateful to Lincoln Financial Foundation for this grant,” Derrick Sides, executive director at Barnabas network, said in a release. “This is a game changer for us as we grow our capacity. We’ll be able to give more clients what they need, when they need it.”
The Barnabas Network gives free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks and living on incomes that do not cover basic needs.
Last year, Barnabas served 2,099 individuals in 770 households. This amounted to more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including 1,067 beds, 443 of which went to school-age children.
To schedule a furniture donation pickup or to get involved call 336-370-4002.
The grant is part of Lincoln Financial’s annual $9 million investment in its local communities’ youth education, economic and workforce development, human well-being and arts programs.