GREENSBORO — The annual Fred Barakat Sports Dinner, a popular fundraiser that helps provide swimming lessons to second-graders, has been cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney was the scheduled speaker at the May banquet organized by the Greensboro Sports Council. Swinney has already agreed to speak at next year’s Barakat Dinner set for May 21, 2021, at the Greensboro Coliseum’s main arena.
“I’m looking forward to speaking in Greensboro next spring to help raise money for a great cause and remember the life of Fred Barakat, who did so much for ACC basketball,” Swinney said in a news release. “I’ve heard a little about the program this dinner benefits, and if my speaking at this event can help keep kids safe when they’re swimming, that’s a win for all of us.”
The dinner serves as a fundraiser for the Matt Brown Learn-to-Swim Endowment, which was founded with more than $200,000 in private donations in 2017. Last year’s Barakat Dinner featured sports writer John Feinstein and drew more than 600 people.
It raised more than $30,000 for the Brown Endowment.
Each year, the learn-to-swim program at the Greensboro Aquatics Center provides free swimming lessons to about 30 percent of Guilford County Schools’ second-graders.
The safety program costs about $230,000 per year and is 100 percent privately funded. The goal of the endowment is to eventually fund swimming lessons for all GCS second-graders.
Drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental death in the United States, where 61 percent of all children and 64 percent of African-American children don't know how to swim.
Keynote speaker Swinney is 130-31 since taking over as Clemson’s coach, and his Tigers have reached college football’s national championship game four of the last five years, winning two of the last four titles.
Founded in 2008, sports council’s annual banquet was renamed in 2011 in memory of Barakat, the longtime ACC associate commissioner.
The dinner is open to the public, and ticket and sponsorship information is available online. For more on the learn-to-swim program, go online here.
