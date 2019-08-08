WINSTON-SALEM — A Virginia man who worked at a Randleman bail bonds company faces up to 20 years in federal prison for mail fraud connected to a forfeited bond.
Michael Kirk Schon, 48, of Spotsylvania, Virginia, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of mail fraud in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Matthew G.T. Martin, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.
Schon was licensed as a surety bail bondsman by the N.C. Department of Insurance in 2014 and was employed by All American Bail Bonds in Randleman, according to the release. In 2013, All American Bail Bonds wrote a $250,000 secured bond, underwritten by Bankers Insurance Co., to secure the release of a man who had been arrested and charged with trafficking and other state drug charges in Guilford County Superior Court. However, the man failed to appear in court and his bail bond was declared forfeited on Oct. 29, 2013.
Under state law, the Guilford County Board of Education receives such forfeited bail bonds. In March 2014, the school board and Banker’s Insurance Co., through Schon, entered into a settlement agreement establishing a schedule for payments on the forfeited bond. The agreement provided that payments would be waived if the man died before the due date of any payment. After the first scheduled payment of $80,000, Schon gave the school board a false death certificate showing that the man had died on May 12, 2014, in Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the release.
Relying on that false death certificate, the school board canceled the remaining $170,000 in payments, per the original agreement.
Along with the prison term, Schon also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release of up to three years. He may also be ordered to pay restitution.
Sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19.