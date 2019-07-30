Area residents have two opportunities this week to hear state legislators representing Guilford County give their views on the ongoing budget stalemate in Raleigh.
State Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Greensboro, has scheduled the first event, a town hall meeting of the Guilford delegation set for Wednesday evening at the Melvin Municipal Building in downtown Greensboro to discuss the impasse.
Robinson chairs the 10-member delegation that includes members of the state House and Senate from both parties who represent parts of the county.
"This town hall is aimed at engaging constituents on the ongoing state budget negotiations and the prospect of Medicaid expansion," state Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Greensboro, said in a news release Tuesday announcing the meeting.
Garrett noted that all 10 members of the delegation have been invited, but did not say how many planned to attend.
Meanwhile, the activist group Progress NC Action has scheduled another gathering Thursday evening for lawmakers representing parts of Guilford to discuss "legislative budget priorities."
The group said Tuesday in a news release that so far, those planning to attend include Garrett, state Rep. John Faircloth, R-High Point, and Democratic state Reps. Ashton Clemmons and Amos Quick, both of Greensboro.
Thursday's town hall is scheduled for the High Point Public Library on North Main Street.
Legislators have been locked in a budget stalemate for nearly a month, after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the budget that had been approved by the Republican-led North Carolina General Assembly. One of the major sticking points was its failure to include Medicaid expansion.
Although both legislative chambers have Republican majorities, the margins are not large enough to override Cooper's veto without help from Democratic legislators who so far have backed the governor.