RALEIGH — "Baby Yoda" fans have spoken, and they want an emoji made out of the beloved character.
One fan, Travis Bramble, started a petition to Apple on Change.org last week to have a "Baby Yoda" emoji made, and other fans have signed the petition, joining his "movement."
"He stole our hearts and now I want him to steal our keyboard space," Bramble wrote in the petition.
He also lists situations in which the emoji would be a fitting response.
"Your friend shares a pic of her newborn baby? Respond with a cute little Baby Yoda emoji to show that you think her little rascal is cute beyond words," he wrote.
The character, formally called The Child, is from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" and appears to be of the same species as the Star Wars character Yoda.
And "Baby Yoda," as fans affectionately call him, has stolen the internet's heart.
The petition had more than 13,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.
"Baby Yoda unites us," one person wrote as their reason for signing.
"He's too cute not to have an emoji," another said.
But fans may not need to go through Apple to get a Baby Yoda emoji.
Anyone can submit an emoji proposal to the Unicode Consortium, which created the "encoding standard for characters" and "other standards used by modern computer systems," according to its website.
