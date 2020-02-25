GREENSBORO — When minutes count, expectant moms don't have time to waste.

That's why staff at the new Women's and Children's Center at Moses Cone Hospital want to ensure patients know the easiest way to get there.

Although the center's address is 1121 N. Church St., the center's actual entrance — with 24-hour valet parking — is off of East Northwood Street.

In preparation for the center's Sunday opening, Cone Health placed additional signage on the hospital campus, gave tours and provided brochures and maps to local physicians who offer maternity services.

"We want people to remember Entrance 'C' for center," said Sue Pedaline, vice president of maternal-child services for Cone Health. "It could save them about 15 to 20 minutes — and be less stressful — by going to the correct entrance."

Patients can use the circular drive off East Northwood Street and park at the valet stand in front of the new center. The free service is always open. 

"No matter which entrance they use, we'll take great care of them," Pedaline said.

