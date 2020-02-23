GREENSBORO — More than a dozen ambulances were expected to begin shuttling newborns and moms-to-be this morning to the new Women’s and Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital.
Officials anticipate it will take about 120 trips to complete the move from Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road to the new center at Moses Cone Hospital at 1121 N. Church St.
The first ambulance was scheduled to leave Women's Hospital at 7 a.m. today, with another ambulance following every four minutes until every patient has arrived at the new $100 million center.
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will be taken to the new center by specially trained NICU transport teams in Cone Health CareLink, Atrium and Brenner’s ambulances. They will travel routes specifically chosen to avoid railroad tracks, Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred said.
NICU staff will remain with their patients throughout the move.
Women's Hospital and the Women's and Children's Center will be closed to visitors during the move, Allred said.
Cone Health officials anticipate the move should be completed by 5 p.m., at which time the new center is expected to welcome visitors.
