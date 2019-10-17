GREENSBORO — A fentanyl and heroin overdose caused the unexpected death of Guilford County's chief District Court judge in August, the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said in an autopsy released Thursday.
Judge Tom Jarrell, 56, was found unresponsive Aug. 3 on his bedroom floor during a welfare check at his High Point home, the report shows.
He had a medical history that was significant for atrial fibrillation, or irregular heartbeat, but police found a plastic bag with a powdered substance in his pocket, according to the report.
In his bathroom, police found a pocketknife and a piece of paper containing a powdered substance, according to the report.
The autopsy found that there was a possible needle puncture in his right arm with dried blood.
There was also 40 milligrams of alcohol in his system, the toxicology report showed.
"Our family is still reeling from Tom’s sudden death," Jarrell's wife, Cindy, said in a written statement released Thursday afternoon. "It has left a huge void in all our lives and in the community he loved. We have not had an opportunity to review the autopsy, but nothing it can tell us will bring him back or alter our deep love and affection for him.”
This is a developing story. More details to come.
