Authorities are searching for a missing Burlington man last seen June 16.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said today in a news release that 58-year-old Arlo Kenneth Morgan was reported missing about 9 a.m. Tuesday by his neighbor.
The sheriff's office said Morgan was last seen about 2 p.m. on June 16 when he left his residence on Pinnix Road in a white 2004 Ford Econoline van with N.C. registration STA-4514.
Mogan is described as a Black man with black-gray hair and brown eyes, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
The sheriff's office said Morgan was in the military and might suffer from PTSD. They said he was not found at his mother's home in Washington, D.C., where he has a history of visiting.
Anyone with information can call the Special Victims Unit at 336-570-6300 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-710.
