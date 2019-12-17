police lights.jpg
Burlington Police have released the identity of a pedestrian who was struck and killed just before 11 p.m. Monday in Burlington, according to a news release.

Vicente Hernandez was walking in the roadway in the area of Danbrook Road near Mackintosh Drive when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry, Burlington Police reported. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police said impairment of the driver was not suspected and that speed was not a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.

Burlington Police ask that anyone with information call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.

