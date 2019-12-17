Burlington Police have released the identity of a pedestrian who was struck and killed just before 11 p.m. Monday in Burlington, according to a news release.
Vicente Hernandez was walking in the roadway in the area of Danbrook Road near Mackintosh Drive when he was struck by a 2004 Toyota Camry, Burlington Police reported. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Police said impairment of the driver was not suspected and that speed was not a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed.
Burlington Police ask that anyone with information call them at 336-229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.