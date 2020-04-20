GREENSBORO — Author and motivational speaker Jon Gordon will be the keynote speaker for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce's leadership conference in October.

In a release about the event, the chamber said Gordon has published eight best-sellers that focus on a positive workplace.

The two-day conference will be held at the Carolina Theatre.

In the release, the chamber said it is uncertain at this time if the conference will be held in person or virtually.

