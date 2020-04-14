GREENSBORO — Cross your fingers and hope for a clean audio feed.
That's the mindset as Guilford County officials prepare for Thursday evening's first, post-coronavirus meeting with virtual commentary added from residents via phone, computer or high-tech tablet.
"This is all new territory for everyone," said Robin Keller, clerk to the county Board of Commissioners. "We are hopeful that it will go smooth, but understand this is our first true meeting with the tele-speakers component."
Because of COVID-19, the general public, journalists and most everybody else except presenters have been banned for the duration of the pandemic from attending commissioners' meetings in person at the Old County Courthouse.
But the commissioners are required by law to regularly give residents a forum to address the board in public.
Known as the "speakers from the floor" period, it's a 30-minute time slot at the beginning of each meeting when residents have up to 3 minutes apiece to address board members on pretty much any topic related to county government.
Enter the remote call-in option as a means of continuing the tradition despite COVID-19.
So Thursday's agenda includes a "speakers from the floor" period, except this time it actually will be speakers from the internet, airwaves or phone lines.
"This speakers from the floor opportunity will be a good first step in improving our citizen engagement during the COVID-19 gathering limitations," Keller said Tuesday via email.
Thursday's meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. is being broadcast live on Cable Channel 13, which is the Greensboro Television Network. Viewers also can watch via livestream on Guilford County's website or GTN's.
Keller said county officials hired a local vendor recently to improve meeting room technology in preparation for Thursday's meeting. The vendor "helped to add some additional infrastructure to allow the phone calls to be connected directly to our sound system," she said.
"So those watching online or on TV will be able to hear our speakers from the floor clearly," Keller added.
Residents who want to comment remotely during Thursday's meeting should reserve a time slot by emailing Deputy Clerk to the Board Ariane Webb at awebb@guilfordcountync.gov to register and receive "connection credentials."
Webb is accepting registrants first-come, first serve with a cap of 16 speakers allotted for Thursday's meeting. By mid-afternoon Tuesday, only one speaker had signed up.
Would-be speakers should make their request by 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Keller acknowledged that Thursday's meeting will be something of a test run for future public hearings, which occur during board meetings when people involved in an action item take the floor and try to persuade commissioners how to vote.
Thursday's agenda includes no such hearings.
"It is our goal to have this process moving smoothly before we begin any public hearings as we get closer and closer to our annual budget processes," Keller said.
