GREENSBORO — After more than 10 years and one very expensive jury verdict, city residents are getting improvements at the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Westridge Road, a project they initially approved in a 2008 bond referendum.
Contractors will be working overnight Sunday through Thursday in the coming months to widen sections of both roads, provide more turn lanes at the intersection, build a half mile of sidewalks, and install medians that prevent turns across traffic in some spots.
The project had been delayed by planning obstacles that included an April trial involving the owners of an L-shaped tract along parts of both streets needed for sidewalks, green space and right-of-way.
The case did not go well for the city, ending in a $1.25 million jury verdict favoring the owners of Westridge Square shopping center and the McDonald's restaurant located at the intersection.
Now bearing a total price tag of just less than $10 million, the intersection work is the latest chapter in a series of street and highway projects that are reshaping northwest Greensboro's transportation grid.
Others include the next-to-last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop from Battleground to Lawndale Drive, a 1.9-mile stretch of interstate highway expected to open soon north of the Westridge intersection.
And just beyond the Urban Loop, Horse Pen Creek Road is being widened to four lanes for more than 3 miles between Battleground and New Garden Road.
Work at the Westridge intersection includes widening Battleground to six lanes for several blocks from the 3100 block to an endpoint just beyond the shopping center.
A new traffic signal already has been installed in the 3300 block of Battleground at the shopping center's northernmost entrance.
State highway officials also plan to widen Battleground from the current project's stopping point near the new signal to the Urban Loop interchange just up the street.
Residents will have to wait until late 2023 for that work to get underway, said Patty Eason, a construction engineer with N.C. Department of Transportation.
The additional widening will dovetail nicely with increased traffic headed to and from the Urban Loop, but that's just part of the story, Eason said.
"Battleground already has its own congestion issues with a lot of development, a lot of trucks," she said.
Greensboro voters approved the current Westridge project as part of a citywide referendum 11 years ago to set aside $134 million for plans that also included the Horse Pen Creek Road widening and several other transportation projects.
The Westridge intersection was one of four along Battleground that were targeted in the 2008 bonds as a combined package.
The others have already been completed at Brassfield Road, New Garden Road and the three-way intersection of Battleground with Benjamin Parkway and Cone Boulevard.
Westridge took longer than the others to get underway because of difficulties reworking the stormwater drainage and sewer systems in that area, plus environmental regulations that triggered a lengthier review than initially foreseen, Greensboro officials have said.
In the meantime, construction costs ballooned well beyond rough estimates of $3.5 million that were envisioned several years ago.
"Unfortunately, the construction bids for Battleground/Westridge ended up being quite a bit higher, so we had to rebid on a few occasions," said Chris Spencer, interim director of the city Department of Transportation.
The final construction contract that the City Council awarded this summer came in at just less than $7.6 million, Spencer said in an email.
"That doesn't include right-of-way which was about $2.2 million total," he said.
The good news is that while the project is under city administration, North Carolina transportation planners have adopted it as part of the State Transportation Improvement Program, which means most construction costs can be paid with state and federal highway money.
The city must provide only about $765,000 from the 2008 bonds while the federal government will pick up most of the remainder.
That option is available because in addition to its role as a major city street, Battleground doubles as U.S. 220 and, as such, is part of the federal highway system.
But the land costs also significantly exceeded the original estimates of fair market value.
Using their power of eminent domain, city officials initially put up $460,000 for the narrow strip of land necessary to widen roads and build sidewalks bordering the McDonald's site and the shopping center's larger fringe.
But shopping center owner Branch Westridge Associates and McDonald's Corp. rejected that proposal and took their case to a jury.
Jurors decided after a lengthy trial last spring that city officials had low-balled the two businesses by $790,000, determining that the disputed property was worth $1.25 million.
The city also got socked just less than $101,700 for two years of interest on its underpayment to the businesses, plus $85,000 to cover what the other side had spent preparing and presenting its case at trial — for a total outlay of more than $1.4 million.
By contrast, owners of the lot that hosts a SunTrust bank across Westridge from the fast-food restaurant reached an amicable agreement with city officials in January 2017.
That land owner, National Retail Properties, accepted $159,000 from city government for a similarly shaped, but significantly smaller tract of land beside and in front of the branch bank, according to court records.
Residents living near the intersection in the adjoining British Woods neighborhood have mixed feelings about the project and whether it will be a plus or minus for the area.
Two residents who posted comments recently on a neighborhood Facebook page said they liked what they have seen of the plan and its prospects for reducing traffic congestion.
"Long time coming," one poster said.
But neighborhood resident Ivan Cutler said he is wary, particularly because of the way in which the current project and the additional Battleground widening planned by state DOT will limit left turns.
The net effect could be to make neighborhood access much more difficult, Cutler said.
