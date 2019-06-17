Q: Where can Styrofoam containers be recycled? My church used to have a monthly recycling pickup, but after renovations, has no space for the containers.
— L.H.
A: You’ll have to be truly committed to recycle your Styrofoam.
The city of Greensboro said the only residential foam recycling drop-off location in North Carolina is in Randleman at the Dart Container of North Carolina facility.
“Residents can find location, operation hours, and contact information by going to www.greensboro-nc.gov/collects,” Tori Carle, waste reduction supervisor with the city, said in an email.
“Only empty, clean and dry Styrofoam is accepted at this facility — egg cartons, to-go containers, packaging, etc are accepted. Search ‘Styrofoam’ in the Waste Wizard to find out what goes where,” Carle wrote.
The city also offers an app that has recycling information. Called GSO Collects, the app is free on the iOS or Google Play store.