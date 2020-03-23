GREENSBORO — High Point police say domestic-violence calls in March are up by a whopping 21 percent compared to last year, at homes "officers probably have never been." And it's because of one thing: the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay sequestered.
According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, there have been 203 calls compared to the 156 reported in 2019 — a 30 percent spike.
And officials at Family Service of the Piedmont, an area nonprofit focused on helping victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, said they have also seen an increase in calls since mid-March — when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that schools and restaurants temporarily shut down to try and blunt the spread of COVID-19.
Also during that time, grocery stores have been stripped of essentials and major sports and events have either been postponed or canceled. Businesses have told employees to work from home or laid them off — over 122,000 have filed for unemployment in North Carolina since March 15, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce.
In short, there's nowhere for people to go except home — and no escape once there.
"Tensions are going to rise," said Matthew Truitt, a High Point police spokesman.
And there's a possibility things could get worse.
On Monday, Cooper — in another attempt to keep the coronavirus in check — ordered that gyms, movie theaters and hair salons shut down by Wednesday.
"We do have concerns," said Robyn Johnson Ward, the director of victim services at Family Service of the Piedmont. "As we know that historically, incidents of domestic violence and child abuse increase at times when people are experiencing more time together in their homes such as over holiday breaks from school or during a snowstorm."
The thing about this break is that there doesn't seem to an end in sight.
Greensboro police report 198 incidents related to domestic violence compared to 179 in 2019 — a 10 percent increase — although it's unclear if that's related to the coronavirus.
Still, the rise in domestic-violence calls is one of the unforeseen side effects from a respiratory disease that has taken the country by storm and infected 297 people in North Carolina, including 11 in Guilford County.
As the coronavirus crisis escalates, each day seems to bring more bad news.
Ward said the stress of losing a job or not having enough money to pay bills can put families or couples at risk.
"Increased substance abuse as a means to deal with these types of issues ... can cause more incidents of domestic and family violence," Ward said.
