RALEIGH — With state tax revenue cut sharply by the coronavirus outbreak, the N.C. Department of Transportation now has less cash in its accounts than it is required to maintain by state law.
The dwindling cash balance means the DOT cannot enter new contracts for supplies and equipment or begin new highway projects. It’s the first time the DOT has failed to maintain an adequate balance since the General Assembly set the minimum more than 10 years ago.
The DOT estimates that it will receive about $300 million less in state tax revenue in March, April and May because people are traveling and spending less during the COVID-19 outbreak. The department has already laid off more than 350 temporary and contract workers and delayed the start of about 88 major construction projects.
Now, it is considering further cuts that could include furloughing some of its 9,300 employees and halting some construction projects that are already underway, according to N.C. Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette and Bobby Lewis, the DOT’s chief operating officer.
In a joint interview Monday, Boyette and Lewis said the sudden decline in revenue is unprecedented.
“We’ve both been here a long time; we’ve seen some crises before,” Boyette said. “This is probably the worst one we’ve ever seen.”
Under state law, the DOT is required to maintain a cash balance of at least $293 million; it ended April with less than $272 million, all of it allocated for a particular use or project.
Boyette and Lewis said the public may notice cutbacks at the DOT.
“Grass will get taller than what they’re accustomed to,” Lewis said. “Litter will get more prominent. Potholes will get more prominent.”
Highway rest areas will remain open, in large part to serve truckers who depend on them, Lewis said. But the Piedmont passenger train between Raleigh and Charlotte, already reduced from three round-trips a day to one because of reduced demand, may be suspended altogether, Boyette said.
Federal money doesn’t help the N.C. DOT
Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill into law Monday that ostensibly allocates $300 million in federal money to the DOT. But because Congress hasn’t approved the use of coronavirus relief money to make up for lost tax revenue, that money is not available to the DOT.
During a bill-signing ceremony, legislative leaders acknowledged that their support for the DOT was contingent on the federal government changing how the money can be spent.
“We’ve set the $300 million to the side so that it’s there as soon as the federal guidance comes that we can spend that money and help save some jobs and keep projects going,” said state Rep. Darren Jackson of Wake County, the top Democrat in the N.C. House.
House Speaker Tim Moore said the state may need to find a way to help the DOT without using federal money.
“We know that we must keep the road projects going. We have to maintain our infrastructure,” Moore said. “And so looking at creative ideas of how we do that going forward into the fall or into the next year — whether it’s appropriations, whether it’s a bond, whatever it is — we know that we’re going to need to continue to invest there.”
Lewis said the DOT isn’t counting on help from the federal government anytime soon.
“I certainly know that everybody is wanting to be helpful,” he said. “But it would be hard for us to predict what they’re able to achieve with so many pressing needs around the nation.”
The finances at the DOT were already strained before the coronavirus outbreak. The department was slowly recovering from a financial crisis that mostly resulted from repairs and cleanup costs after major hurricanes in 2016 and 2018 and from legal settlements related to the Map Act, a law that was declared unconstitutional.
But the DOT had always managed to maintain the minimum cash balance required by law until the COVID-19 pandemic. Gas tax revenues, which account for about 54% of the DOT’s state income, are down about 40% from February, Boyette said, while the highway use tax, a sales tax on cars and trucks, has plunged as vehicle sales fall.
The third big source of revenue is fees, mostly collected by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, which have also slowed as people stay home, Boyette said.
Those lower tax revenues are expected to continue into the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The DOT estimates it will be short more than $370 million in state revenue next year.
All of this has the DOT planning for something it has never considered before: halting construction projects that are already underway.
Lewis said the department wants to avoid leaving construction projects unfinished for safety reasons and because the contracts usually require some payments even if no work is getting done. He said if all 620 active construction projects were put on hold now, the DOT would still be paying contractors an estimated $1.5 million a day.
