GREENSBORO — N.C. Folk Festival organizers have their eyes on the sky and weather forecasts as Hurricane Dorian makes its way up the coast.
Preparations continue for the outdoor multicultural festival, which begins Friday.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of rain on Wednesday night and Thursday, but sunny Friday through Sunday during the festival.
The festival "is a rain or shine event," Director Amy Grossmann said in an email. "Performances will go on in light rain so we encourage festivalgoers to carry umbrellas and ponchos."
No scheduled performers had canceled their plans as of Sunday.
"We are monitoring the weather forecast to determine what, if any, preemptive actions ... may be necessary," she said.
