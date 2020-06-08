RALEIGH — With North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers reaching new highs, Gov. Roy Cooper warned the public Monday that public school building openings set for August could be delayed unless health precautions are taken seriously by everyone.
North Carolina recorded the highest one-day increase in cases over the weekend with 1,370, contributing to a total during the pandemic of nearly 36,500 as of Monday morning. The state exceeded 1,000 virus-related deaths on Monday and had 740 patients currently hospitalized — also a new record.
While the number of completed tests has continued to grow robustly to more than 520,000 overall, N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen said North Carolina now ranks among the states with the highest percentage of positive cases.
“I am concerned,” Cohen said at a media briefing, adding that she received a call from White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx on Friday to discuss the upward movement in data.
The trends, Cohen said, are a "signal we need to take very seriously.”
Cooper and Cohen said people who have been in crowds — perhaps in the protests against police brutality across the state — need to get tested because they may have been exposed to the virus.
“With all of the challenges we face opening schools, boosting our economy and tackling racism head on, we must remember that this virus is still out there and it can be deadly," Cooper said.
