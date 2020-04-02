GREENSBORO — The cases of COVID-19 in Guilford County and North Carolina continue to rise, as do deaths. So city officials are enacting even stricter measures to protect residents.
North Carolina is the 19th state in the country to reach 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Guilford County has reported 74 cases and three deaths, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.
Mecklenburg County, too, has reported three deaths, and Rockingham County had its first death on Wednesday — one day after it reported its first two cases of the respiratory disease.
Though the official state count of confirmed cases was 1,857 as of Thursday morning, The News & Observer reports at least 2,023 cases. The newspaper collects data from county health departments and other sources in addition to the daily count provided by state health officials.
While the state has reported 16 deaths, that number does not include two of Guilford’s deaths.
More than 180 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms on Thursday, and more than 28,600 had been tested for the virus, according to The News & Observer.
Sixteen COVID-19 patients are in Cone Health hospitals — eight at Moses Cone Hospital, seven at Wesley Long Hospital and one at Alamance Regional Medical Center, according to a hospital spokesman.
For most people, COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up within three weeks. It can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death for older adults and people with existing health conditions. The vast majority of people who are infected recover.
In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, Greensboro is taking additional measures, starting today, to make sure adults and children practice social-distancing measures.
Basketball nets and play equipment at Greensboro parks will be tied down or wrapped with tape to prevent their use as well as to discourage the gathering of children.
The city will also lock up public restrooms at Gateway Gardens, Greensboro Arboretum, Bicentennial Garden, Barber Park, Country Park, Hester Park, Keeley Park, Market Street, Lake Daniel Park, Lake Brandt, Lake Higgins and Lake Townsend.
Trails, greenways, neighborhood parks and golf courses will remain open.
Signs will be installed to alert people of social-distancing requirements and closures.
Trails, greenways and golf courses will remain open for normal operating hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.