GREENSBORO — The "armed pig" is coming to town.
Actually, it may already be here. And you can blame our warmer winters.
North Carolina wildlife officials say nine-banded armadillos (nicknamed armed pigs) are migrating to the state and are moving into the Triad.
"We have credible observation (but no photograph) in Guilford County and a confirmed observation (with photograph) in Alamance County," said Jodie Owen, a spokeswoman for N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
"They seem to be traveling from west to east," she said.
Residents shouldn't worry, though, armadillos are "pretty harmless," Owen said.
"As with all wildlife, people should keep their distance," she said. "There's a small chance that they have leprosy, but with a human — for transmission — you’d really have to be handling it."
One study showed 10% or fewer of armadillos were infected in the Southeast.
Armadillos are native to Central and South America but have gradually expanded their range into the southeastern United States. In 2007, N.C. wildlife officials received their first confirmed sighting of a nine-banded armadillo in Macon County, in the southwestern part of the state.
Since then, they've received more than 170 reports in 46 counties of the mostly nocturnal mammal, and wildlife biologists are seeking the public's help with documenting the population.
People who observe an armadillo are asked to take a picture and upload it to iNaturalist.org via the iNaturalist app, available free for iPhone and Android. Or they can can send the photo via email to armadillo@ncwildlife.org. The email should also include the date and time it was observed and its location. GPS coordinates are best, but a detailed location description is acceptable, officials say.
The armadillo is expanding its range naturally throughout North Carolina, rather than being helped by human intervention, according to Colleen Olfenbuttel, the commission’s black bear and furbearer biologist.
“Whether armadillos continue spreading beyond their current range will be largely determined by climate,” Olfenbuttel said in a news release. “Mild winter temperature conditions are good for armadillos. Since they lack thick insulation and must dig for most foods, freezing conditions can cause them to starve or freeze to death."
Their natural predators include feral hogs, dogs, black bears, coyotes, bobcats and raccoons. When threatened, armadillos may jump straight up several feet — possibly to distract the predator — and usually flee. But they also can defend themselves by expelling a foul-smelling anal spray.