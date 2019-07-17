GREENSBORO — Police in Greensboro launched an investigation Tuesday into an Arizona Cardinals tackle who has since been fired by the team.
Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said warrants have been issued against Desmond Harrison, 25, for assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
Neither warrant had been served Wednesday evening.
Glenn said the warrants stem from an alleged incident that occurred in Greensboro on Tuesday.
He said because the police are early into the investigation, they will not release additional information about the allegations at this time.
The Arizona Cardinals released Desmond from the team after the warrants were issued.
Harrison spent some time at Oak Ridge Military Academy in Oak Ridge and was claimed last month by the Cardinals after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns.
Undrafted in 2017 after playing at West Georgia, Harrison also attended Texas, where he was suspended from the team several times. He signed with the Browns and started eight games last season before being benched.
The Browns released him after he missed the first day of their minicamp in early June.