GREENSBORO — The price tag grew Wednesday by about $256,000 for renovations to the J. Douglas Galyon Depot that are expected to get underway next year.
The Greensboro-area Metropolitan Planning Organization agreed unanimously to boost the bottom line to $1.5 million to improve the transit hub’s waiting area, call center, ticketing offices, public restrooms and bus drivers’ break room.
“It’s giving it a face-lift really and improving the space for the operators who work there,” said Greensboro transit planner Gray Johnston.
City transportation planning manager Tyler Meyer said that city and state governments would split the cost increase, enabling the project to be put out for bids early next year.
The city won a federal grant of $960,000 three years ago for the renovations with hopes of getting them underway in 2017, city officials said at the time. The project was one of 61 nationwide that the Federal Transit Administration selected as part of an initiative to improve bus service.
It took longer to ready the project for bidding and more money was needed “based on current schedule and cost estimates,” planners said Wednesday.
The depot on East Washington Street opened in 1927 as the Southern Railway passenger terminal; Amtrak closed it in the late 1970s.
A coalition of government leaders, railroad enthusiasts and preservationists led a restoration effort that saw the historical structure reopen about 15 years ago as what is now a hub for trains, taxi services, and local, regional and national bus systems.
Composed of voting members from town, city, county and state governments, the MPO supervises transportation planning for Greensboro, surrounding unincorporated areas and smaller communities in northern Guilford County.
Among those present at Wednesday’s meeting were Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and three other members of the City Council including Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson and Council Members Marikay Abuzuaiter and Tammi Thurm. Abuzuaiter chairs the panel.
In other action, the MPO voted unanimously to request that state government provide an additional $35,835 to help GTA buy five electric buses.
Federal officials already have approved $2.9 million from a clean-air program to help the city buy the buses to replace diesel vehicles that cause much more pollution.
The panel also heard a plan to increase the number and quality of GTA bus shelters developed by Greensboro Transit Advisory Commission member Cheryl McQueary aimed at adding 30 to the system in three years.
McQueary said convenient, attractive shelters could help pay for themselves by boosting ridership. Board members praised the general concept but said that before any action was taken the plan should be reviewed by the full transit advisory commission — the group formerly known as the Greensboro Transit Authority.
In a highway update, the board heard from N.C. Department of Transportation official Mike Mills that the next leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop — from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Drive — should open to traffic in December.
That would leave one more leg of the 44-mile-long loop to be completed, from Lawndale to U.S. 29, which the Division 7 engineer said should be finished in about two years.
However, Mills said, a major part of that last leg — from Lawndale to North Elm Street — could be open to motorists as soon as December 2020.
In other project updates, the MPO learned:
- The roundabout being built at Cotswold Terrace and Old Battleground Road should be ready for motorists to use by week’s end. Transportation planners developed the project as a way to smooth traffic flow in and around the Battle Forest neighborhood.
- A major sidewalk project covering more than 11 miles should be cleared for construction in northern Greensboro later this year. Transportation planner Craig McKinney told the MPO that the project includes major stretches of Pisgah Church and Lees Chapel roads, and Yanceyville Street.
