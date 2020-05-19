GREENSBORO — Guilford County's aquatic centers, which typically open on Memorial Day, won't open in time for this year's holiday this weekend.
The county's pools and splash pads will remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19, the county said today in a news release. The county has aquatic centers at Bur-Mil, Hagan-Stone and Northeast parks. The water attractions usually open for the season on Memorial Day and remain open through Labor Day in September.
“Things continue to change very quickly, we hope to be able to reopen as soon as it is recommended," county Parks Division Director Christopher Horrigan said in the release. "In the meantime, the Parks Department is working on having our operation plans ready to go to open facilities in a manner that is safe for the community and our employees.”
Guilford County parks, trails, and open spaces will remain open to the public with modified hours and amenities and visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.
