...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH, WITH FREQUENT GUSTS
BETWEEN 40 AND 55 MPH, AND ISOLATED ONES IN EXCESS OF 60 MPH,
ARE EXPECTED EARLY MONDAY.
* WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EDT MONDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE
EXPECTED TO OCCUR BETWEEN 6 AM AND NOON.
* IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT TREE DAMAGE, INCLUDING FALLING BRANCHES
AND SOME UPROOTED TREES, WILL RESULT. NUMEROUS POWER OUTAGES
WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...EVEN STRONGER WIND GUSTS, SOME IN EXCESS
OF HURRICANE FORCE, WILL ACCOMPANY A BAND OF THUNDERSTORMS THAT
WILL CROSS CENTRAL NC EARLY MONDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
When day breaks the extent of the damage on South Davie Street is revealed.
News & Record photographer Joseph Rodriguez, now retired,wrote about the 1985 South Davie Street fire in2010. Here are his recollections.
My workday was done at 11 p.m., and I was heading home the night of April 13, 1985, driving west on Washington Street in downtown Greensboro.
Looking left before crossing the intersection, I noticed smoke coming from a second-story window in a warehouse at 323 S. Davie St.
I pulled over, grabbed my cameras and walked over to a fire chief’s car that sat alone in front of the building.
Fire engines could be heard in the distance, heading this way.
What would transpire that evening would be described by Fire Chief R.L. Powell, a 39-year veteran of the fire department, as something that he had never seen.
Quoted afterward in a news story, Powell said “This fire involved more manpower, more equipment and required more additional resources than any in my career.” He described the blaze as “three-alarm and then some.”
The fire started on the east side of South Davie Street, but the inferno would eventually jump the street and demolish both sides of the 300 block.
Photographing the scene with color film in one camera and black-and-white film in another, I spent the night following firefighters while they attacked the fire from all sides.
Arriving early at the scene gave me tremendous access — perhaps too much. At one point early on, I actually entered the back side of the burning warehouse with the firefighters and got images of them fighting the fire from inside. Not long after we exited the building, the roof collapsed.
Flames would be reported shooting as high as the 13-story building that housed what was formerly known as Northwestern Bank. By morning, the area looked like a war zone, with smoking skeletons of buildings still standing and debris scattered everywhere.
Six days after the fire, the badly burned body of a 35-year old homeless man, Rozelle Bryant, was found buried in the debris. It was speculated that Bryant, a known smoker, had discarded a cigarette that caused the fire.
In the end, 68 firefighters from 15 companies took three-and-a-half hours to bring the fire under control, leaving eight buildings destroyed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.