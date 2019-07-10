GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro, the City of High Point and Guilford County have partnered to launch Piedmont Discovery, a mobile phone app where residents and visitors can search for hundreds of local parks, trails and recreational opportunities.
“The Piedmont Discovery app is one of the only regional park and trail locator apps in the country,” Greensboro Parks and Recreation director Nasha McCray said in a release.
The app allows users to find outdoor amenities like trails, playgrounds or dog parks, as well as indoor recreation areas and facilities owned by Greensboro, High Point or Guilford County. App users can search for parks or trails nearest to them, find directions, and connect with local parks department websites for more details about each location.
The app also lets users explore trails based on their difficulty and terrain.
“We know that residents cross city limits to enjoy the great parks and recreational opportunities throughout the region. The Piedmont Discovery app now makes it easy for them to find all this information in one spot,” assistant director of High Point Parks & Recreation Tracy Pegram said in the release.
Greensboro’s information technology department designed the app.
“We hope to expand our reach to parks systems across the Piedmont," Christopher Horrigan, Guilford County Parks division director, said in the release.
The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store. Or download the app at www.piedmontdiscoveryapp.com.