Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon in downtown, making Greensboro the latest city to see people demonstrating over the death of an unarmed…

What started out as peaceful protests turned into unrest late Saturday as people threw rocks into downtown store fronts in Greensboro. Earlier…

Protesters marched in downtown Greensboro for a second night of protests on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Protesters gathered again Sunday afternoon in downtown Greensboro demonstrating over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis after a …

Store owners in downtown Greensboro cleaned up graffiti and broken glass Monday after a second night of protests that started peacefully but e…

Greensboro police officers ordered the protesters, who were violating an 8 p.m. curfew, off the street. They eventually dispersed.

The Phase IV Juneteenth Protest Celebration was held at Douglas Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Thanks to more than 15 local artists, Davie Street downtown has become the first to feature a mural under the city's of Greensboro's new Stree…

Protesters gathered in front of the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 gather bring attention t…

Eleanor Health offers two free virtual support groups, one for Black, Indigenous and people of color, and another for the LGBTQ+ community. To register, go to www.eleanorhealth.com .

Mental health tips

Here are some tips to help you take care of your mental health:

• Take care of your body. Eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep. Avoid alcohol, tobacco and other drugs.

• Connect with others. Share your concerns and how you are feeling with a friend or family member. Maintain healthy relationships and build a strong support system.

• Take breaks. Make time to unwind and remind yourself that strong feelings will fade. Take in deep breaths and do activities you usually enjoy.

• Stay informed. When you feel that you are missing information, you may become more stressed or nervous. Watch, listen to or read the news for updated information. Be aware that there may be rumors during a crisis, especially on social media. Always check your sources and turn to reliable sources of information.

• Avoid too much exposure to news. Take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories. It can be upsetting to hear about the crisis and see images repeatedly. Do enjoyable activities and return to normal life as much as possible and check for updates between breaks.

• Seek help when needed. If distress impacts activities of your daily life for several days or weeks, talk to a clergy member, counselor or doctor, or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 800-985-5990.

