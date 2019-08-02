GREENSBORO — The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is threatening to sue the city over the Greensboro Transit Agency's refusal to display the group's ads on local buses.
The group claims GTA rejected its "Your Fun Hurts Animals" ad because the message is critical of the UniverSoul Circus that is scheduled to perform at the Greensboro Coliseum later this month. The interactive show combines circus art, theater and music.
"An event in which sensitive wild animals are forced to perform confusing tricks under threat of punishment is a source of shame," PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel Jared Goodman said in a statement Thursday.
Goodman said his group is giving GTA "an opportunity to reverse its unconstitutional decision and is calling on people to stick up for animals by staying away from UniverSoul Circus."
GTA's rejection violated "freedom of speech" requirements established both by the U.S. Constitution and by the N.C. Bill of Rights, Goodman said.
Goodman sent a four-page letter to City Attorney Charles Watts on Thursday complaining that GTA had rejected the group's ad language because "it sheds a negative light on a community event that the city is hosting."
He told Watts the transit system's rejection "was based on an unconstitutional desire to restrict speech that reflects a particular viewpoint on the use of animals in circuses."
Goodman said the group hoped to display the ad for four weeks starting as soon as possible. The circus is scheduled to perform in the coliseum's parking lot from Aug. 13 through Aug. 18, before moving on to its next venue at a Charlotte mall.
An illustration of the proposed ad accompanying Goodman's letter shows a wide-mouthed clown with an elephant emerging from the performer's throat.
"Your fun hurts animals," the ad claims. "UniverSoul Circus exploits animals instead of focusing on its talented human acts. Don't go."
Goodman said in a telephone interview Friday morning that the proposed Greensboro ad actually would show a zebra emerging from the clown's mouth because UniverSoul no longer uses elephants and tigers in its performances, a decision that he characterized as a step in the right direction.
Watts' office staff said Friday morning that he is out of town at a conference. Spokesman Jake Keys said that Watts was the appropriate person to respond for city government and that his reaction would be forthcoming as soon as possible.
The News & Record also has reached out to GTA but has not heard back yet.
In his letter Thursday, Goodman urged Watts to act promptly to reverse GTA's rejection because the group has limited time to display its advertising message before the circus arrives.
Otherwise, "we are prepared to proceed with filing a lawsuit in federal court in North Carolina on PETA's behalf seeking an injunction, declaratory relief, costs and attorney's fees," Goodman said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.