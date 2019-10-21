The former Dixie Classic Fair will be known as the Carolina Classic Fair in 2020, the Winston-Salem City Council decided on a 6-2 vote Monday night.
Advocates of the name Piedmont Classic tried to upstage the decision with a substitute motion for that name, but the motion failed on a 3-5 vote.
Although the fair name has been the object of months of debate, especially on social media, most of that debate has been over whether to keep or replace the Dixie Classic name. The city council decided over summer that the name must change.
Few in the audience on Monday appeared to be there for the fair debate, with a zoning for Truliant and the sale of land for a new Ashley School drawing much greater interest.
Council members in favor of Carolina Classic called it a chance to recognize the joint history of the fair: During the last years of segregation, the Dixie Classic was a whites-only fair until it integrated in 1963. Carolina Fair was the last name for the fair that allowed blacks to attend.
"It was an education to learn how the Dixie Classic Fair came to represent the only fall fair in our region," said Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse. "We are bringing our shared history forward if we go to Carolina Classic."
Supporters of the winning name also said they'd heard objection to the Piedmont Classic name from people worried it could be confused with other events such as the Piedmont Craftsmen's Fair coming up in November.
"A large part of our customer base (for the fair) comes from the west, but the west is not the Piedmont," North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said, arguing for Carolina Classic.
It was East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio who made a substitute motion in favor of the name Piedmont Classic during the discussion.
"This is a recognizable location for our city," Scippio said, adding that the name Piedmont has been the name of an airline along with a savings bank, natural gas company, opera singers and the craftsmen's group.
"Carolina is too broad an area to represent our city," she said, adding that she felt that the justification mentioned by advocates of Carolina Classic for their choice would be reusing "names that divided us."
South Ward Council Member John Larson said he thought calling the fair the Piedmont Classic wouldn't crimp any other events using the word Piedmont.
Although there continues to be an outpouring of support on social media for keeping the Dixie Classic name, the council decided over the summer to put in a new name starting with the 2020 fair.
Going into the weekend, council members seemed closely divided on whether to call the fair Carolina Classic or Piedmont Classic, with each choice having three supporters on the eight-member council.
Two council members were keeping their cards close going into the weekend, as was Mayor Allen Joines, poised to break a possible tie.
Joines told the Triad Today television show hosted by Jim Longworth that Piedmont Classic was better than Carolina Classic because of possible confusion with the Greensboro fair, which is called the Central Carolina Fair.
The show aired over the weekend. But Joines said Monday afternoon that he was still open to either choice and wanted to hear the discussion on the council.
The city council's general-government committee voted 3-1 last week to endorse the name Carolina Classic. The one council member voting against that name wanted the name to be Piedmont Classic, as did two other council members who aren't members of that committee.
With council members seemingly divided 3-3 heading into the weekend, the situation put Council Members Vivian Burke and James Taylor in the catbird seat Monday night.
Burke and Taylor said they talked to people in their wards to sample the feeling before making a decision.
After a lot of heated debate among citizens over whether the word Dixie was or was not a symbol of slavery or segregation, the city council voted Aug. 19 to change the name of the fair but left it up in the air what the new name would be.
On the general-government committee last week, the Carolina Classic name was favored by North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams, Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse and West Ward Council Member Robert Clark.
The dissenting committee vote was cast by Scippio, who said after the meeting that she likes Piedmont Classic.
Larson and Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said they favored the name Piedmont Classic as well, although they didn't get votes last week since they don't sit on the general-government committee.
Advocates of the Carolina Classic name said it would pull together two historic names local fairs have borne over time: The Carolina Fair was the last name of the fair that most black residents attended until it went out of business with integration at the Dixie Classic Fair.
But MacIntosh and Larson were pointing out that Carolina covers the length and breadth of the state, not to mention the whole state of South Carolina as well. They were also noting in committee that people may think of Chapel Hill when they think of Carolina. Or even Columbia, S.C., home of the University of South Carolina.
