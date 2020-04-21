Heart (Greensboro)

Light in the windows of the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center/Sheraton make the shape of a heart at the hotel in Greensboro on April 8. 

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — The newest challenge is local.

Within minutes of Pastor Kim Knowles Priddy asking her Facebook friends to "Pay one person in your life for their services that you did not receive in April," the clicking of keyboards and opening of wallets commenced.

"One person who lives on income from services they provide to you," Priddy, of Sedgefield Presbyterian Church, wrote. "Many friends among us get paid by their talents and gifts and they were unable to share them this month."

From hair stylists to lawn maintenance people, she wrote.

"I'm in!" responded City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy.

 Others followed.

"I've been meaning to do this for my haircut person," chimed in another. "Now I will. Thanks for reminder!"

It just made sense, another and another and another wrote.

"What a great idea," wrote another of her friends. "Done and done!"

Another of her pals, Maria Davis Hanlin, a member of the clergy and the former CEO/president of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, said it's all about pulling together.

"It's hard on all of us," Hanlin said, "but for them even more so."

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

