Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn speaks at the First in the South Dinner, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

GREENSBORO — Democratic presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar will appear at a roundtable on voting rights at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the International Civil Rights Museum, her campaign announced on Wednesday.

Her stop in Greensboro was announced on Tuesday but without the time and location.

The museum at 134 S. Elm Street in downtown Greensboro is a popular stop for presidential candidates. Beto O’Rourke came to the museum while on the campaign trail, as did U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program begins at 10:30 a.m.

Klobuchar will head to Raleigh for a grassroots event at 1 p.m. Thursday, followed by a live Fox News town hall in Raleigh at 6:30 p.m.

Photos: A look at some presidential candidates' Greensboro visits, from 1988 to 2020

A U.S. senator representing Minnesota since 2007, Klobuchar is polling at No. 6 for the Democratic nomination, according to RealClearPolitics' average of national polls. She’s polling at 5.3% in North Carolina and 6.3% nationally.

By comparison, Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is No. 5 with 10% in North Carolina and 9.8% nationally.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is at the top with 21.7% in North Carolina and 29.3% nationally, according to RealClearPolitics.

Early voting ends Saturday for the March 3 primary.

