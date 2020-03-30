Blame it on the coronavirus.
But the listing for Charlie’s Soap’s biggest selling item on Amazon — its 100-load laundry detergent powder — simply evaporated from Amazon’s website in mid-March.
“UH-OH. Something went wrong on our end,” the Amazon link read for seven days. During those seven days, nearly half of Charlie’s Soap’s sales disappeared.
That’s a big hit on this small family-run business based in the Rockingham County communities of Mayodan and Stoneville. “It’s been bizarre, just bizarre,” said Taylor Sutherland, CEO of Charlie’s Soap.
Best Sutherland can tell, Amazon’s computers went into overdrive in a relentless effort to stop price gouging and fraudulent listings by companies marketing coronavirus products on Amazon’s website.
“We contacted them (Amazon) about scheduling a truck for a pickup, and they said our product was not an essential product. They said we were selling N-95 masks. All we are trying to do is sell laundry detergent,” Sutherland said.
“Amazon forums were wild with angry vendors,” Sutherland said. “They threw out the baby with the bathwater.”
Sutherland started emailing and calling Amazon to try to clear the matter up. But that isn’t easy when customer support is overseas.
Sutherland’s customers and his 15 employees counted on him getting this glitch resolved — and quickly. Sales of Charlie’s Soap to grocery and hardware stores simply can’t compete what the company sells on Amazon.
Eventually, the problem was solved on Monday, March 30, when someone scouring Amazon forums discovered that any product with the word “mask” or “glove” anywhere in the listing resulted in the product no longer being listed.
“We were able to get our listing back and spread the word to the family of Amazon sellers to fix their listings, too,” Sutherland said. “A little brotherly love in a time of a fragile market.”
Charlie’s Soap got its start in the mid-1970s, when Sutherland’s grandfather eked out a living by selling oil to textile plants. “They needed something to clean the oil off their machines, so they asked him if there were any cleaners.”
The rest is history. Sutherland devised a novel approach to industrial cleaning, one that was less toxic and posed no threat to the environment.
“We take a completely different approach to cleaning,” Sutherland said. Our cleaner breaks up large stains into small stains molecularly. No other cleaner leaves absolutely nothing behind — no stain, no perfume — like Charlie’s Soap.”
Long before Jeff Bezos ever dreamed of Amazon, Sutherland’s father was content to hawk Charlie’s Soap at the local Winn-Dixie in Madison.
“When textiles dried up and moved to Bangladesh, it opened up opportunities for detergent in the home that never existed before,” Sutherland said.
Four of founder Charlie Sutherland’s grandchildren eventually took over the business and gradually expanded operations. “It was the No. 1 rated green laundry in the country. Until this fiasco,” said Sutherland, who is actually Charles Taylor Sutherland III.
“Amazon’s intent was good. But the consequence was so unfortunate,” Sutherland said. “At least there was a nice round resolution.”
