Amazon was among 30 employers at the Goodwill job fair in August.

GREENSBORO — Amazon and Cone Health are among the dozens of companies and organizations who will be represented at a job fair on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum complex and is presented by Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.

When Amazon came to a job fair in August, the event drew more than 800 people.

The online retail giant is opening a fulfillment center in Kernersville next year, though jobs being offered at the fair are not necessarily specific to that facility.

To see a list of employers and to register for the event, visit triadgoodwill.org/bigfalljobfair/.

It's one of two big job fairs scheduled for Wednesday. the other involves Alorica, which will be hiring 500 at its call center in High Point.

