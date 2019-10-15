GREENSBORO — Amazon and Cone Health are among the dozens of companies and organizations who will be represented at a job fair on Wednesday.
The fair will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum complex and is presented by Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina.
When Amazon came to a job fair in August, the event drew more than 800 people.
The online retail giant is opening a fulfillment center in Kernersville next year, though jobs being offered at the fair are not necessarily specific to that facility.
To see a list of employers and to register for the event, visit triadgoodwill.org/bigfalljobfair/.
It's one of two big job fairs scheduled for Wednesday. the other involves Alorica, which will be hiring 500 at its call center in High Point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.