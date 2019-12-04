GREENSBORO — County leaders are considering a proposal to redirect about $5.8 million mainly to help Guilford County Schools increase pay for its bus drivers and begin to address unmet maintenance needs.
Most of the spending in the package proposed by Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston would go to the schools, but it also would include up to $1 million in pay raises for hourly workers in various other county departments.
He will present the plan for a vote at the Board of Commissioners' semi-monthly meeting at the Old Courthouse on Thursday evening.
Alston said in a telephone interview that the money would come from roughly $6 million in up-front costs that the county has saved this year by deciding to purchase new voting machines with a smaller price tag than originally envisioned.
"My idea is, No. 1, that's money we already budgeted," said Alston, a Democrat serving his fifth term as a commissioner. "So the Republicans on the board can't say we don't have the money in our budget."
But that is what Commissioner Justin Conrad does say. Conrad is a Republican officeholder who takes a conservative approach to spending and budgeting.
Conrad said the money Alston wants to tap is not "found money" as he suggests, but was budgeted to deal with changes in law governing voting machines that might not be fully resolved by the county's planned outlay of about $2.2 million.
That money would go to transition from the county's current touchscreen voting equipment to one that uses "hand marked" ballots and should cost about $6 million less for the initial outlay than county government had anticipated.
But Conrad said the county still might need some or all of that money for its intended purpose of fully complying with changes in state and federal election law.
"This issue is not finished," Conrad said. "I cannot repeat that enough."
He said he supports the current board policy of increasing the school system's budget year by year to meet its needs.
And he added that it seemed hypocritical for Alston to support a plan that tells school leaders how to spend an allotment from the county. He said the veteran commissioner had argued the opposite earlier this year — that county government should not be so dictatorial — as commissioners debated appropriations for Gateway Education Center and the school system's Career and Technical Education initiative.
Alston countered that it is the very definition of "irresponsible" to let school children suffer in unbearably cold schools without proper heating systems when county government has a ready source of money to start fixing such problems.
Guilford Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras said she was "encouraged that our local funding body is considering this measure."
"And I appreciate Commissioner Alston's leadership on this important issue," Contreras said in a written statement. "Since I presented my budget recommendations last spring, I have been advocating for better pay for our support personnel, who are critical to the success of our students and our schools."
She shared a News & Observer article reporting that Wake County Schools had recently approved mid-year pay raises for all employees that would raise the starting pay for bus drivers to a $15-per-hour minimum.
Alston's proposal would divvy up roughly $5.8 million for three purposes:
• $3.5 million "to support (a) funding increase for Guilford County Schools maintenance needs." School officials could use some of that money for private contractors to tackle persistent problems with school heating and cooling systems, Alston said.
• $1.3 million-$1.5 million to increase all school bus drivers' pay to a minimum of $15 per hour, as well as provide incremental raises for those who already earn more than that.
• Up to $1 million for raising pay rates to at least $15 an hour for employees in Guilford Social Services, Emergency Medical Service and other county departments who currently earn less than that.
Alston said some of that money also could be used to lift pay rates for workers already earning more than $15 per hour to avoid unfair "compression" in a department's pay structure.
School administrators narrowly avoided a threatened walkout last month by school bus drivers upset by their relatively low pay. With the district already struggling to get students to and from school in a timely manner to school due to a bus driver shortfall, the prospect of dealing with a walkout looked even more challenging than if they'd been fully staffed.
Angie Henry and Nora Carr, the school system's chief financial officer and chief of staff, respectively, said the district's administration would “absolutely” favor taking the money Alston has proposed and using it to give bus drivers raises.
They said they hope commissioners would find a way to make the money for raises recurring, but still favor going forward if that is not a possibility.
If it came to it, school leaders could look at cutting their budget to pay for continuing the raises, Carr and Henry said, adding that they spoke only for school administration and not the elected members of the Guilford County Board of Education.
They stressed the district is facing is an immediate, serious problem.
“We need a lot of bus drivers, and we need to keep the ones we have,” Carr said.
As far as the proposal to increase school maintenance funds, Henry said the $3.5 million is more than half what the district got for annual maintenance from commissioners for one year.
“It will help in some of the schools where we’ve got the most critical needs,” she said.
Carr said that would likely include dealing with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
