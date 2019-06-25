Guilford County Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston announced Tuesday that he plans to seek reelection to his District 8 seat.
Alston said he would focus his bid for reelection next year on the theme "experience matters," noting that during more than 20 years of service he was the first black commissioner to chair the board.
"I want to make sure the citizens of District 8 and throughout Guilford County have a safety net should the federal and state governments refuse to fund essential services for the most vulnerable and needy," Alston said in a news release.
Alston, a Democrat, served continuously on the board from 1993 through 2012. He won another partial term last year to fill the remaining two years of former District 8 commissioner Ray Trapp, who had left to take a position at N.C. A&T.