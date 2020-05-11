WINSTON-SALEM — When allergy sufferers coughed or sneezed before the coronavirus pandemic, many people nearby typically would say “God bless you.”
When an allergy sufferer now coughs or sneezes in public amid the pandemic, people may steer clear, suspecting they might be infected with the virus.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a physician at Salem Family Practice in Winston-Salem, recently talked about that scenario with a patient.
“Right now, when you sneeze, people kind of step away from you,” Perrott said, quoting her patient.
Perrott understands the public’s concern surrounding the coronavirus, which has caused the deaths of five Forsyth County residents and infected 386 people locally as of Sunday.
Statewide, the virus has been attributed to the deaths of 547 people and infected 14,764 others as of Sunday.
Perrott acknowledged that allergy sufferers might be misunderstood by other people.
“You really can’t affect what other people think,” Perrott said. “What you can do is to keep yourself and everyone else safe.”
More than 50 million U.S. residents experience various types of allergies each year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America of Arlington, Va.
Statistics regarding allergy sufferers in North Carolina and Forsyth County are unavailable because seasonal allergies are not reported to state and local public-health agencies, state and local officials say.
Every spring, people with hay fever sniffle and sneeze as trees, grasses and weeds release pollen. Some people suffer the symptoms of a runny noses, watery eyes, sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes and nose and dark circles under their eyes, according to WebMD.
The symptoms of people infected with the coronavirus range from coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pains, headaches, sore throats, a new loss of taste or smell, according to the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The two conditions share at least one common symptom — coughing, according to the medical research.
“Things that would be concerning would be a fever along with allergy symptoms,” Perrott said. “If we are seeing fever, we would be concerned about the coronavirus.”
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, allergy sufferers with respiratory symptoms might consider wearing masks in public, Perrott said.
“So if you cough or sneeze, you cough or sneeze into a mask,” Perrott said.
“If you don’t have a mask, cough or sneeze into your elbow instead of your hands, so that you don’t cough or sneeze into your hands and touch something like a doorknob or computer keyboard that someone else could touch,” Perrot said.
Typically, people with seasonal allergies will have a history of having similar symptoms in previous years, said Dr. Russell Traister, an assistant professor of allergy and immunology at Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“And if that is the case, it is far less likely that symptoms are related to COVID-19,” Traister said in an email. “While seasonal allergies are also referred to as ‘hay fever,’ an actual fever (temperature above 100.4 F) is very rare.”
The two conditions differ in the fact that itchiness is a primary allergic symptom that is not known to be associated with COVID-19, Traister said.
“Also, if taking allergy medications such as an antihistamine or nasal steroid spray improve your symptoms, you are most likely dealing with allergies,” Traister said.” COVID-19, on the other hand, often involves fever and body aches, which would be absent with seasonal allergies.
“Loss of smell and taste has been observed in some COVID-19 patients,” Traister said, “and although this can occur with seasonal allergies, it is less common.”
People who are sneezing or coughing can allay others’ fears about spreading the virus in a simple way, Traister said.
“If you experience coughing or sneezing due to allergies and someone voices concern, you can put them at ease by letting them know it is simply allergies,” Traister said.
