GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are now open, police said shortly before 5 p.m.
GREENSBORO — No one suffered any major injuries when a tractor-trailer rolled over Thursday morning at West Friendly Avenue near Interstate 73.
Drivers should expect delays in that area, according to a Greensboro police news release.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible. No further information was provided.
