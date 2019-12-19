day police car.jpg

GREENSBORO — All lanes of West Friendly Avenue are now open, police said shortly before 5 p.m.

GREENSBORO — No one suffered any major injuries when a tractor-trailer rolled over Thursday morning at West Friendly Avenue near Interstate 73.

Drivers should expect delays in that area, according to a Greensboro police news release.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and avoid this route, if possible. No further information was provided.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments