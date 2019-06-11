Updated at 10:34 a.m.
WHITSETT — Charges are pending against a Greensboro man after he tried to merge onto Interstate 40/85 but caused a three-vehicle wreck that injured a Roland woman, troopers say.
The wreck closed a portion of I-40 west for an hour Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol spokesman Brandon Baker said the wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. when Bennie Jackson III, 54, attempted to leave the rest area on I-40/85 at the Alamance County line and sideswiped a parked tractor-trailer on the on-ramp.
Baker said Jackson's vehicle than traveled onto the interstate and struck a Jeep SUV driven by 59-year-old Patsy Oxendine.
Oxendine sustained minor injuries and was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.
Charges are pending against Jackson, Baker said.
