Here is the schedule for Saturday's NCHSAA basketball state championship games with TV info:

At Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

CLASS 1-A GIRLS

Weldon (27-1) vs. Murphy (30-0), 12:05 p.m. (getTV-48.2 digital)

CLASS 1-A BOYS

Henderson Collegiate (26-10) vs. Winston-Salem Prep (22-8), 2:35 p.m. (WMYV-48)

CLASS 3-A GIRLS

Fayetteville E.E. Smith (31-1) vs. Southeast Guilford (30-1), 5:05 p.m. (WMYV-48)

CLASS 3-A BOYS

Fayetteville Westover (30-0) vs. Morganton Freedom (29-1), 7:35 p.m. (getTV-48.2 digital)

At Smith Center, Chapel Hill

CLASS 2-A GIRLS

Farmville Central (25-3) vs. Newton Conover (29-2), 12:05 p.m. (WMYV-48)

CLASS 2-A BOYS

Farmville Central (25-3) vs. Shelby (26-3), 2:35 p.m. (getTV-48.2 digital)

CLASS 4-A GIRLS

Southeast Raleigh (27-1) vs. Charlotte Vance (26-5), 5:05 p.m. (getTV-48.2 digital)

CLASS 4-A BOYS

Lumberton (26-5) vs. North Mecklenburg (30-1), 7:35 p.m. (WMYV-48)

