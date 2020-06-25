The Alamance County Sheriff's Office became at least the third sheriff's office in the state to say they will not issue citations for violations of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order requiring face coverings.
In a news release today, the sheriff’s office said it recommends compliance with the order, but won’t cite those who choose to forgo a mask.
The announcement comes just as Alamance became the 14th county in the state with more than 1,000 reported COVID-19 cases.
The Charlotte Observer reported that sheriffs in Halifax and Sampson counties will not enforce the mask requirement either.
Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton called Cooper's mandate "unconstitutional" in a Facebook post and said it would distract officers from criminal investigations. Thornton said he will only take action on the mandate if it was "court ordered by a Judicial Official or the Legislature."
Halifax Sheriff Wes Tripp didn't raise constitutional questions, but says he believes wearing a mask "is a personal decision, not one of a governor in Raleigh."
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office has not announced whether it will or won't enforce the mask requirement.
Cooper's order has several exemptions. The order says that medical or behavioral health issues or disabilities could exempt someone from wearing a mask. Children under the age of 2 are also exempt.
