The Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection has extended its air-pollution alert for the Triad through Saturday, authorities said.
The Code Orange alert will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday. Ozone levels are expected to remain high in the region.
Outdoor conditions will be unhealthy for children, teens, older adults, outdoor workers, athletes, people with heart or lung diseases such as asthma and people with other health issues.
A ban on open burning also remains in effect Saturday.