GREENSBORO — Even big, strong Herold, the pit-bull mix who would get so excited he would drag down volunteers when it was time to play, has found a forever home as the Guilford County Animal Shelter finds itself in an unusual position: being mostly empty.
“I’ve been here three years and that’s never happened,” said Lisa Lee, the shelter’s community engagement manager, as she walked by empty cages.
During certain times of the year, the shelter might house hundreds of pets.
That’s changed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
It’s also helped that the county has waived adoption fees and is running promotions featuring a masked dog with the words: “Don’t go through social distancing alone.”
As a result, the agency is seeing animals that have been passed over for months now finding families. Some have been adopted. Others have been taken in by rescue groups.
Gump the Rottweiler mix and Boop the cat were among those carried away over the weekend.
Even the so-called bully breeds are getting a chance, Lee said.
The shelter is also providing support for owners who might have considered surrendering their pets because they can no longer afford to keep them. Starting Saturday, the shelter is partnering with Meals on Wheels to provide pet food and kitty litter to people signed up for the program.
Additionally, the shelter is collecting money and food — not for pets, but for their owners. Like the woman with six cats who was recently trying to give them up for adoption.
Shelter workers were able to drop off enough food and kitty litter so she could keep her felines.
“They say it’s either the food or the heating bill or the medicine,” Lee said. “We just want to be able to help them keep pets in the home and out of the shelter.”
