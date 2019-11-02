SUMMERFIELD — They say “all politics is local.” But in Summerfield, all politics is personal.
Big enough to be Guilford County’s third-largest municipality with 11,000 people, Summerfield is also small enough for political campaigns to get ugly and insulting, dragging out long-standing grievances and causing cliques to square off along lines that can seem blurry.
Yet all 10 candidates running in Tuesday’s town elections are promising to restore civility and efficiency to a town government that has had a tumultuous two years. The Town Council has been wracked by short tempers, clashes with town staff and the loss of one member after he was ruled ineligible to vote in Summerfield because he did not live there during a crucial period in 2018.
Summerfield, in northwest Guilford County, faces major issues in the coming years that include how to approach long-term development pressures and what to do about the Summerfield Fire District’s growing need for water in a town that depends on individual wells.
Four out of five council seats and the mayor’s seat are on the ballot in this year’s nonpartisan election. The 10 candidates are facing off in two groups of five that act as de facto political parties called Summerfield Proud and Voices for Summerfield. The term for mayor is two years. Three of the council seats have four-year terms and one council seat will cover the two years remaining in an unexpired four-year term.
Summerfield Proud is four political veterans and one newcomer while Voices for Summerfield sells itself as a slate of fresh faces, none of whom have ever served in elective office. The newcomers criticize Summerfield Proud as a group made up mostly of politicians who are pro-development and pro-government. Summerfield Proud members bristle at such charges and say the Voices group is divisive and threatens to stop the smooth functioning of town government.
The clear leader of Summerfield Proud is former Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes, who is running for mayor of his longtime home as his wife, Dena Barnes, ends her 22-year service as a town council member. BJ Barnes lost his reelection bid in 2018 after 24 years as sheriff.
Other members of the group are two incumbent council members, John O’Day and Reece Walker, who are seeking new four-year terms, and former Mayor Tim Sessoms who joins newcomer Lynne Williams DeVaney in running for council seats. Sessoms is seeking the unexpired seat.
Summerfield Proud has painted Voices for Summerfield as an “inner circle” of local insurgents who are antagonistic to local government and may not have the experience and competence to run the town smoothly.
Voices for Summerfield includes longtime residents Danny Nelson, who is running for mayor, and Town Council candidates Priscilla Olinick, Sean Dwyer, Rich Schlobohm and Dana Luther, who several years ago served as interim town manager and as the town’s contract finance officer. Luther is running for the unexpired term.
Members of Voices had supported a group that two years ago ran for office on the platform of “No Planned Development.” They had staked themselves as hardliners against a zoning ordinance considered in early 2017 that contained a new zoning designation called “planned development” that would have allowed unified, single-themed development of apartments and commercial space on properties of more than 75 acres.
Two candidates, Todd Rotruck and Teresa Pegram, won seats on the council. And one of their allies, Gail Dunham, was elected mayor.
Their election in 2017 opened a period of chaotic events on the town council.
Council divided
Moments after she was sworn in as mayor in December 2017, Dunham began her brusque tenure, engaging in testy exchanges with town staff, being openly critical of some agenda items and trying in general to shake up standing processes.
She was widely criticized for using a private email account. Critics said she conducted town business outside of normal public records rules.
The mayor votes on the council only as a tiebreaker, but her colleagues Rotruck and Pegram could be counted on as “no” votes on many items supported by Dena Barnes, O’Day and Walker in an effort to be seen as a new generation of town leaders.
More trouble loomed as Rotruck faced a challenge that would ultimately unseat him from council.
A town resident took a case before the Guilford County Board of Elections in 2018, alleging that Rotruck had not been living in his Strawberry Road house in the 30 days before the May 8 primary. Janelle Robinson appeared in April 2018 before the elections board, which ruled that Rotruck was living in Greensboro and ineligible to vote in Summerfield, thus disqualified from holding office.
At the next council meeting, Town Attorney William Hill said it would be illegal for the council to meet with Rotruck at the dais. After briefly claiming a seat, Rotruck backed down and left without any council vote on the matter.
He subsequently sued the town on various grounds and appealed the elections board ruling, requesting another hearing and saying he was illegally deprived of his seat. The N.C. Court of Appeals in September ruled that Rotruck’s case was properly handled, and he dropped further appeals.
The months after Rotruck’s departure saw an increase in bad feelings, including an incident in which Pegram and Dena Barnes got into a shouting match over a recorder that Pegram had turned on during a closed session. Pegram filed assault charges against Barnes for allegedly injuring her hand while grabbing the recorder. The matter was settled when Barnes apologized publicly.
The council eventually appointed former Council Member Dianne Laughlin to replace Rotruck. Laughlin is not running for re-election to the remaining two years of the term.
Nelson denied charges that his group is merely a replacement slate to bring more of the same to Summerfield. He said the incumbents who are running can be just as disruptive as Dunham, Rotruck and Pegram are accused of being. For example, Nelson cites as meaningless a “vote of no confidence” that O’Day, Walker and Barnes took against Dunham in the late-evening hours of one regular meeting.
“I did not know Todd Rotruck before he ran for the council,” Nelson said. “I knew a little bit about Teresa Pegram. And Gail Dunham — she’s a smart person but she goes on and on (and) she won’t sit down and be quiet.”
Future growth
Zoning, and the town’s future growth, remains at the top of the issues this season. All of the candidates say they support commercial development only in the busiest corridors of town near U.S. 220 and Interstate 73. In most of the town, houses must be on minimum 60,000-square-foot lots, which is nearly 1.4 acres. Some areas of central Summerfield have two houses per acre and zoning officials planning future ordinances have discussed allowing that density in 300 to 600 acres in the town core.
The debate over development is crucial this year because the town’s Zoning Board is now reviewing the Unified Development Ordinance, the comprehensive set of proposed laws that will govern the scope and type of growth for years to come. The Zoning Board is expected in the next year to forward the ordinance to Town Council, which will eventually hold public hearings and vote on adopting a version of the plan, which has been under review by a citizens committee for months.
BJ Barnes said the candidates on both sides generally oppose more concentrated development.
“Low density is near and dear to folks’ hearts up here,” he said.
Barnes said what separates the teams is that his group wants to work with the town government as it is, while the newcomers have questioned sitting town administrators.
“It’s Chicago politics — it’s not the kind of thing this town was prepared for when (Dunham) ran last time and she won,” Barnes said. Dunham isn’t running for re-election but Barnes and his team believe her contentious spirit is echoed by the newcomers.
Dunham wrote in an email to the Greensboro News & Record that Barnes himself has been a bully during this election season. And she endorsed all of the Voices for Summerfield candidates.
Barnes wrote on his Facebook page Thursday that he talked to someone “who relayed the story of an elderly woman who had our signs in her yard. She was told by her neighbors, if she kept the signs up and something happened to her, they would not help her. Folks, that is just plain sad. Politics taken to the personal level like this is unacceptable behavior that shows a lack of common sense and compassion.”
Tim Sessoms said that “a lot of (Voices for Summerfield candidates) are running on a vendetta to release or fire some of our town employees.”
Voices for Summerfield mailed out a 12-page newspaper-style publication with articles about its candidates and positions. They included in-depth criticism of the town’s budgeting processes as “deficit spending.”
In recent years the town has used its savings, or fund balance, to pay for such one-time projects as a parking lot for the town’s sports fields. Voices’ publication said the group firmly rejects any possibility that the town could someday have a municipal water system, which many people believe would be costly and usher in new pressure for high-density development.
Town Manager Scott Whitaker entered the fray more than a week ago. He responded on Oct. 24 to those and other criticisms with a two-page news release on town letterhead called “Public Trust and a Balanced View.”
“Many residents received a lengthy mailing this week that made disparaging claims related to your local government. While citizens certainly have freedom of speech, some information was inaccurate, misleading, and undermines public trust,” the release says.
Whitaker wrote that the town follows regulations and has a solid financial footing. He also said that town officials do not have a pro-growth agenda and that whatever zoning approach is ultimately adopted, it will come at the end of a long process involving broad public input.
“The town acknowledges Council’s struggles, but policy decisions are being made, directives are being implemented, and you can trust town hall operations,” he wrote.
Welcoming place
Beyond the issues, all the candidates say they want to show the people of Summerfield that the town can become a welcoming and neighborly place, to live up to its long-standing reputation.
The newcomer Voices group believes its members have the right experience in the community.
Summerfield native Olinick said she knows more about the process the town is going through to write a new development ordinance, having served on the citizens committee that drafted the laws.
“I want to make a difference for the people, not for the special interest groups,” she said.
Retired corporate executive Sean Dwyer said Planned Development is the defining issue. Although no such development district is currently under consideration, O’Day and Walker have a record of voting in favor of the first version of the ordinance in 2017 before later remanding it to the Zoning Board for further review.
“The folks that are now asking people to believe they want to keep Summerfield rural wrote it, they voted for it, they created the PD zoning district,” Dwyer said.
Schlobohm said he believes his group is closer to what most of the residents of Summerfield want for their town. The retired Greensboro Fire Department captain said, “I don’t think the majority of the town is in favor of (high-density development.) Our opponents have come out against that also but we’re more committed to it than they are.”
Luther, a CPA with extensive experience as a town staffer, is the most critical of the way town officials currently conduct business, charging that the town is “deficit spending” and that some people are spreading false rumors about her and her fellow candidates on social media.
She said residents threatened her family and said that they could find ways to have her CPA license revoked after she spoke at public meetings on her concerns about town spending.
“I’m not a political person — but when I was being threatened for speaking up, there’s a point at which you have to stand up,” Luther said.
Summerfield Proud candidates are adamant they can lead the town with a more competent and measured style.
Lynne Williams DeVaney, a former textile executive and mother, has been active in Parent Teacher Associations and other community work. The only newcomer of the Summerfield Proud group, she said she wants to see the town work more closely with the fire district to find ways to make water readily available to fight fires. And she wants to see council members follow the commonly recognized Robert’s Rules of Order to keep chaos out of meetings.
“You set the tone from Day One,” she said. “We are going to respect one another and be civil with one another. We can get things accomplished.”
O’Day and Walker said they voted for Planned Development when it was first proposed in 2017 but they now understand that few people in the town want to see concentrated development.
O’Day said he is raising a young daughter in the town.
“There’s not a candidate running who favors high-density development,” he said. “That should be a uniting point not a dividing point. No one wants to overdevelop Summerfield.”
Walker said that as a native of Summerfield and a firefighter, he is committed to maintaining the town’s current character and is dismissive of critics who think he or other members of his group are somehow doing the bidding of developers.
“Hey, if I was in the developers’ pockets I wouldn’t need to work a part-time job,” he said. “That was funny, but it’s hurtful.”
Council members are paid roughly $180 a month, Walker said.
“I don’t do this for any other reason than I want Summerfield to be a place to be proud of.”
